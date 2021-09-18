CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

A Healthy Nutritional Diet Pattern During Lung Cancer Treatment

By YourChennai.com Team
Your Chennai
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Esther Sathiaraj, Head – Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide involving genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. The treatment can cause a burden of healing that can overwhelm even a healthy patient’s nutritional reserve. Amongst all, nutritional factors are of utmost importance including diet, alcohol intake, body weight and physical activity.

yourchennai.com

Comments / 0

Related
parkview.com

Photodynamic therapy: A new treatment for lung cancer patients

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. And, because the lungs can’t be seen or felt, detecting and treating the disease can prove extremely challenging. Thankfully there is hope with photodynamic therapy. Abhishek Biswas, MD, FACP, PPG – Pulmonology, answers our questions and helps explain how specialists with PPG – Pulmonary and Critical Care may utilize this innovative therapy to treat lung cancer and pulmonary lung diseases.
CANCER
Hammond Daily Star

Can diet affect cancer risk?

Many factors can contribute to the development of chronic diseases, including certain types of cancer. The link between diet and cancer risk is complicated. However, certain dietary patterns and food choices do have associations with an increased risk of cancer. In 2018, an estimated 18.1 million new cases cancer were...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Genomic origins of lung cancer in never smokers

Researchers identified three subtypes of lung cancers in people who never smoked. The results could help guide more precise lung cancer treatments. About two million people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, making it the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. About one tenth to one quarter of all lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked. Yet most genomic studies of lung cancer have been done in cancers from people who smoked at some point in their lives. Thus, the genomic features of lung cancer in never smokers have been poorly understood.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Healthy, Plant-Based Diet Tied to Lower COVID-19 Risk

A healthy, plant-based diet is associated with lower risk and severity of COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 6 in Gut. Jordi Merino, Ph.D., from the Diabetes Unit and Center for Genomic Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues used data from 592,571 participants of the smartphone-based COVID-19 Symptom Study to evaluate the association of diet quality with the risk and severity of COVID-19 and its interaction with socioeconomic deprivation.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Nutrition#Plant Based Foods
NutritionFacts.org

The Effects of Nutritional Yeast for Cancer

How can the beta glucan fiber in brewer’s, baker’s, and nutritional yeast improve wound healing and, potentially, anti-cancer immunity?. My video Benefits of Nutritional Yeast for Cancer opens with an image of an article titled “The Treatment of Inoperable Cancer.” It noted that “200 years ago it was observed that a certain number of malignant growths disappeared after an attack of erysipelas [a type of strep infection]”—and that was 200 years before 1901, when the article was published in The Medical Press. A disproportionate number of cases of “spontaneous tumour regression” have followed various infections. The thought is that an infection may rile up the immune system so much that the cancer may get caught in the cross-fire. This phenomenon may have even inspired healers dating back to the ancient Egyptians, thousands of years ago. But, you (or the ancient Egyptians) don’t know until you put it to test.
CANCER
goodmenproject.com

Fasting: Part of a Good and Healthy Brain Diet

When discussing brain health and nutrition, one’s mind often starts thinking about fruits, vegetables, dietary supplements, vitamins, proteins, etc. Rarely does one consider intermittent fasting as a potentially valuable part of brain nutrition. Well, let’s look into some medical benefits of why fasting should be part of a good and healthy brain diet.
FITNESS
thewestsidegazette.com

Easy-Peasy Cancer Treatment: Legume Virus Could Protect Lungs, Research Shows

A virus that infects black-eyed pea plants might one day be used to treat deadly metastatic cancer in the lungs if promising research proves conclusive. A paper published Sept. 14 in the journal Advanced Science indicates that when researchers injected the cowpea mosaic virus, which is harmless to humans and animals, the body registered it as an invader. This triggered an immune response that could make it more effective at fighting cancer.
CANCER
fox4now.com

Lung Cancer Is The Leading Cause Of Cancer Death In The U.S.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses each year worldwide, including approximately 236,000 new cases in the U.S. Roughly 50% of patients with the most common type of NSCLC, have at least one recognized driver mutation that is causing the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
eagleobserver.com

Healthy diet and lifestyle key to avoiding heart disease

You know that a healthy diet and lifestyle are key parts of helping you avoid heart disease -- the No. 1 cause of death in America. Your diet is under control, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends adults commit to either 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly, or a combination of both.
DIETS
30Seconds

The Health Benefits of Turmeric: Why & How to Add Turmeric Into Your Healthy Diet & Nutrition Plan

Turmeric is a spice often found in Asian cooking. In terms of medicinal properties, you’ll mostly hear about turmeric today in reference to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Turmeric contains curcuminoids, most notably curcumin. It has been found that curcumin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, which may work by inhibiting molecules that play a role in inflammation.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

Strengthening Your Gut Goes Beyond A Healthy Diet, Says This Ayurvedic MD

You've probably heard the saying you are what you eat—and while there is some truth to that statement, it's not the whole story. From an Ayurvedic perspective, you are what you digest. There's no doubt that the types of food you consume have an effect on your body and mind....
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study shows healthy diets reduce cardiovascular risk factors in overweight children

A Cleveland Clinic-led research team found that statistically overweight children who followed a healthy eating pattern significantly improved weight and reduced a variety of cardiovascular disease risks. The study, which published today in the Journal Clinical Pediatrics, paired parents and children together throughout the trial. According to the Center for...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What to know about small-cell lung cancer treatment

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a form of lung cancer that is challenging to treat. Recent advances in immunotherapies can improve outcomes for people with SCLC. SCLC is either limited, where the tumor is confined to the lung, or extensive, where the tumor has spread to other areas. Treating either type is challenging.
CANCER
Futurity

Spinach-rich diet may prevent colon cancer

Eating spinach could prevent colon cancer, new research suggests. In the United States, colon cancer is the fourth-most common cancer and second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Previous studies have shown that eating green vegetables and fiber reduces risk of colon cancer by as much as half. The new study in...
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Lung Cancer Screening Eligibility Highlights Health Disparities

In 2014, the United States Prevention Services Task Force recommended lung cancer screening with low-dose chest CT in high-risk individuals to reduce cancer-related mortality. The original eligibility guidelines had limitations because they were based on studies in which only 4 percent of participants were Black and smokers. In March 2021,...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What treatments are available for ovarian cancer?

Once a doctor diagnoses ovarian cancer, they need to determine if it has spread and, if it has, how far. This is known as staging. A cancer’s stage describes the amount of cancer present in the body, how severe the cancer is, and the best treatment methods. Doctors take tissue...
CANCER
SheKnows

The Healthy Eating Trends That Nutritionists Do (& Don't) Stand Behind

With so many diets out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and confused. After all, we see friends and social media influencers espousing the benefits of adopting a “healthy lifestyle” by changing up their eating habits (for better or worse) — but are these diet fads really a good idea? You’ve got questions, and we’ve got answers. SheKnows spoke with several nutritionists to get the level scoop on which diets are actually healthy and which really don’t work or can lead to complications later on. Here’s what you need to know. Mediterranean diet With an emphasis on cooking styles from countries surrounding...
FITNESS
Allrecipes.com

5 Tips for a Heart-Healthy, Cholesterol-Smart Diet

Dietary cholesterol may not impact your blood cholesterol levels as much as you might think. Indeed, only about 10 percent of the dietary cholesterol you eat (from sources like beef, butter, and cheese) is actually absorbed. But that doesn't grant permission for you to fill your plates with meat and buttery sauces.
FITNESS
Cancer Health

Don’t Delay Lung Cancer Surgery

Putting off lung cancer surgery for more than three months can increase the likelihood of recurrence and shorten survival—an important consideration, as many surgeries have been put on hold due to COVID-19. Varun Puri, MD, of the Washington University School of Medicine, and colleagues looked at 9,904 people receiving care...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy