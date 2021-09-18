World First Aid Safety Day: First aid measures for Common Injuries
Dr. Mohammed Imran Soherwardi, Consultant – Emergency Medicine, Aster RV Hospital. First aid is the immediate treatment given to the victim of an unexpected health issue, in order to save their life or keep the situation from worsening until a medical professional is able to see them. Having basic first aid skills can come handy as emergency situations come without warning and in order to deal with them swiftly and calmly, you must know what to do and have the necessary resources on hand.yourchennai.com
