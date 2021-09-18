CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bravo nixes ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ reunion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of “The Real Housewives of New York” will have one less spectacle this season. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network tells Page Six.

