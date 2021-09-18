Bravo nixes ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ reunion

"Would you like to feel alive?" asks Jodi Walker. "Would you like to feel the blood simmer in your veins, and every synapse in your brain light up like Clark Griswold’s house on Christmas Day? Would you care to fill your body with sweet, sweet serotonin, and flood your Twitter drafts with exclamation points? Then might I recommend the first two minutes of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 premiere: 120 seconds of pure chaos wherein FBI agents, Homeland Security agents, and local police descend upon a party bus idling in the Beauty Lab + Laser parking lot in order to arrest Jen Shah for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, moments after she’s been alerted by her husband and subsequently whisked away in an honest-to-god getaway car by her third assistant, Murilo. One day, when David Fincher inevitably resurrects Mindhunter for a third season and centers it on the development of the FBI’s Housewives Crime Unit, this RHOSLC moment will be the fulcrum upon which his narrative turns. Yes, the Giudices of New Jersey and their pupu platter of fraud came first, and yes, we’re currently watching the many (alleged) misdeeds of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi play out in headlines on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But never before have the Bravo cameras been rolling when the law came calling. Never before have we been privy to the tiny details of the moment a Housewife realizes she’s been caught—an FBI agent standing mere feet from a “shot ski” as they announce a warrant, or the lonely bag of treat-yourself Cheetos that lays open but untouched in the not-so-party bus while Jen’s coworkers/friends begin reading about what the police says is her years-long money laundering scheme." ALSO: Mary Cosby is accused of running a religious cult.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO