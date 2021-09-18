CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

8 head-turning celebrity outfits

fox40jackson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat made headlines Sunday after she had six outfit changes throughout the 2021 MTV VMAs. However, the number of outfit changes isn’t what had people talking. The 25-year-old musician started off the night in an outfit designed by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Things quickly escalated as she donned...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Celebrity Look, Outfit and Dress Here

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 and fell right in the middle of fashion month—meaning the stakes for stellar style on the red carpet were especially high. Last night, September 13th, fashion’s biggest night was held at its usual location: the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The gala was in celebration of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens to the public in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Met Gala 2021: Every Celebrity Outfit From The After Parties

We brought you the best beauty looks, key fashion moments, cutest couple sightings on the red carpet - and the memes - from the annual extravaganza at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. Now, we go behind the scenes at the most outrageous Met Gala after parties to bring you the best celebrity outfit changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AceShowbiz

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC

The SKIMS founder takes to her Instagram account to share some photos of her look and while some people find the look 'bada**,' some others think it looks scary. AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian seemingly adopts her estranged husband Kanye West's fashion. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum turned heads while showing up in a head-to-toe black leather outfit in New York City on Saturday, September 11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tufts Daily

The Met Gala’s ‘American Independence’ theme gave celebrity outfits too much freedom

Everyone has been anxiously waiting for the 2021 Met Gala after COVID-19 postponed last year’s event. With 2019 bringing popularity to camp fashion, many were surprised to see this year’s Gala diverge from eccentric, exaggerated style and adopt the rather unimaginative “American Independence” theme. Even so, there is hardly anything independent about American fashion; certainly, Americans desperately believe that they dominate the international fashion market, though this appears painfully inaccurate. According to Vogue, of the most trending fashion brands of 2021, only one American label – Virgil Abloh’s Off-White – appears among primarily Italian and French designers. And this was unfortunately represented at the Met Gala as the most famous celebrities wore primarily foreign designers. Perhaps, they should have limited the show to strictly young American designers considering the theme was “American Independence.” In any case, neither the American nor foreign designers presented themselves well with this woeful showing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ October guest hosts for ‘SNL’ Season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis

NBC announced the first four guest hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will each be making their first appearances on “SNL” as guest hosts. In addition to the traditional broadcast airing, the show will also livestream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT. Wilson hosts the premiere on October 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (second appearance). He recently had the new Disney+ series “Loki” and stars in the film “The French Dispatch” on October 22. Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Katy Perry
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Jewelry#Mtv Vmas#Barclays Center#Best Collaboration#W Magazine#Getty Images#Nokia Theatre L A
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy