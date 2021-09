This 49ers' September is starting to look somewhat familiar. After losing starters Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett, the team will be down linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a while. The promising defender is set to undergo groin surgery, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows (on Twitter). Although this procedure is not set to knock Greenlaw out for the season, he is expected to miss four to six weeks, Barrows tweets. That timetable could be on the optimistic side, with NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport noting Greenlaw could be down for eight weeks (Twitter link).

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO