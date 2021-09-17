Snapshot: Modern Rejuvenation Center celebrates move to Carmel
Marc-Anthony Senat, operations manager of Modern Rejuvenation Center, cuts the ribbon Sept. 15 to celebrate the company’s relocation to Carmel at 11495 Pennsylvania St., Suite 100. Modern Rejuvenation Center offers natural medical and aesthetic services, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, intense pulse light skin rejuvenation, facials and much more. Learn more at modernrejuvenationcenter.com. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)www.youarecurrent.com
Comments / 0