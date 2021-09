Google Docs is an online word processing tool from Google. You can use it to create new and edit the existing Word documents. It also lets you download your documents in different formats, like PDF, DOC, ODT, RTF, EPUB, etc. When it comes to editing or creating a document, sometimes we need to overlap or group images. Google Docs has a built-in image editing tool, using which you can layer and group images. The users who do not know how to layer and group images in Google Docs may have to use third-party software for the same. In this article, we will show you how you can overlay and group images easily in Google Docs.

