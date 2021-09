The Villanova Wildcats won both games this week including a 2 – 1 overtime win over Soccer Six rival Temple on a Lyam MacKinnon goal off a penalty kick in the 106th minute. The win over Yale was also a 2- 1 game, but it did not require extra time. Balthi Saunders and MacKinnon scored two goals each in the weekly action … The Drexel Dragons got their first wins of the season including a 2 – 0 win over UNCW in CAA play handing the Seahawks their first loss of the season. Chris Donovan got the game winner in the 88th minute on a play after a penalty kick. Five different Dragons scored in a 5 -1 win over St. Peter’s earlier in the week …. The La Salle Explorers played once this week and made it count defeating Rider 4 – 2 getting all their scores in the second half. In the first half La Salle had no shots. Sam DeCencio tied the game at one in the 51st minute, then Junior Nare put the Explorers in front less than four minutes later. After Rider tied the score Franc Gamiz Quer put La Salle in front for good three minutes after. The goals came in bunches ….. The Temple Owls hosted city rival Villanova and fell in the second overtime. Alex Marin gave Temple an early lead scoring in the 19th minute. Goalie Eoin Gawronski made 7 saves facing 14 shots, 9 on goal …. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers split their games. Penn beat Colgate 3 – 0, then lost 2 – 1 against Penn State who won it on a goal by Liam Butts in the 81st minute. It was the first loss of the season for the Red and Blue …. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks dropped a 2 – 1 decision at Cornell. Matias Mancini scored his first collegiate goal for the Hawks tying the game at one in the 66th minute. But Matthew Goncalves put the Big Red back in front 10 minutes later.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO