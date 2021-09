Cody Bellinger, Dodgers OF The 2019 National League MVP hasn't just been one of the worst hitters in the league this season; by OPS, his 2021 campaign is one of the 10 worst hitting seasons by outfielders with at least 300 plate appearances in the live-ball era, which dates to 1920. Bellinger has been the second worst position player in the majors by fWAR (min. plate appearances) and the fourth worst by bWAR (-1.7).

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO