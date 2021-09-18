Woman Badly Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A crash involving two motorcycles near Winona on Friday left a woman with severe injuries. The State Patrol says 68-year-old Jean Falk was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Eugene Falk. The crash report indicates the couple is from Perham in northwestern Minnesota. The woman was transported to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries, while the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Winona hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet.kfilradio.com
