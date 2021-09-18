CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Injuries: Cody Bellinger Playing Through Non-Displaced Fracture In Ribs

Cover picture for the articleGavin Lux returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup one day after being scratched due to getting hit by a pitch from a pitching machine, and Chris Taylor also started for the first time in a week, which moved Cody Bellinger to the bench. However, that decision also stemmed from Bellinger dealing with an injury to his left ribs sustained upon a minor collision with Lux in left-center field during the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

