CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics remain busy across the Mountain State as the latest coronavirus surge continues. There were more than 2,100 new cases in the past day. We are nearing 29,000 active cases and getting close to breaking the pandemic record from last winter. 10 percent of the people tested daily turn up positive. All of this is keeping clinics such as West Virginia Health Right in Charleston busy.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO