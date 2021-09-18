CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Frank Urbina
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

TV: NBC (WLTZ -Columbus-Opelika (AL)) You can stream Aston Villa vs. Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. Aston Villa sit 12th on the table with four points through four matches and a minus-two goal differential. Everton head into the match coming off a 3-1 victory on Monday...

www.si.com

