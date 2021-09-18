Korean Finance Minister vows crypto taxes starting 2022
South Korea’s Minister of Strategy and Finance Hong Nam-Ki said that the planned law on taxing cryptocurrencies will come into effect at the beginning of next year. During a meeting of the National Assembly on September 15th, Hong said that the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition agreed to take legislative action to tax cryptocurrencies last year and that there is no reason to delay the implementation of the law.cryptoslate.com
