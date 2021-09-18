CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEDIA CENTER: How to watch and listen to USC - Washington State

By Matt Zemek
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USC Trojans begin life after Clay Helton when they take on Washington State in Week 3 of the college football season. The Trojans play their second Pac-12 game of the year after the disastrous opener against Stanford. They will begin the process of recovering from that no-show, a game in which fans left the Los Angeles Coliseum throughout the second half and had emptied out to the point that only three or four thousand people remained in the stadium in the final minutes of regulation.

