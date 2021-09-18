CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhari in New York: President Muhammadu Buhari dey travel for di 76th Session of United Nations General Assembly

Cover picture for the articleNigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey comot Nigeria go New York City on Sunday. He dey go to attend di 76th Session of di United Nations General Assembly for New York, United States of America. According to di Special Adviser to di President, Media and Publicity. Femi Adesina, Buhari go speak...

