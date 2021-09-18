CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Grimsley pays homage to students who lost their lives in World War II

By STAFF REPORT
greensboro.com
 7 days ago

GREENSBORO—Originally known as Greensboro High School, Grimsley sits at the heart of Greensboro and is the oldest high school in the city. As the oldest school in the city, it is no surprise that plaques and trophy cases line the halls and walls of the school. What may be a surprise to some, is that Grimsley football steps out onto their field through one of the most unique rooms any high school in America is privileged to go through.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Football#Greensboro High School
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy