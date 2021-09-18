Grimsley pays homage to students who lost their lives in World War II

GREENSBORO—Originally known as Greensboro High School, Grimsley sits at the heart of Greensboro and is the oldest high school in the city. As the oldest school in the city, it is no surprise that plaques and trophy cases line the halls and walls of the school. What may be a surprise to some, is that Grimsley football steps out onto their field through one of the most unique rooms any high school in America is privileged to go through.