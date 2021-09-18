You can buy Aaron Rodgers' game-worn jersey from Week 1

In the market for a signed and game-worn Aaron Rodgers Packers jersey? Well, you’re in luck, but there’s just one catch.

The jersey available is from Rodgers’ Week 1 clunker against the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL is auctioning off Rodgers’ green-and-gold uniform from last Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville as part of a Hurricane Ida relief program supporting the Gulf Coast Recovery Fund and American Red Cross.

As of Saturday morning, the highest bid was already over $10,000. The auction will be open until at least Oct. 4.

Rodgers completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Saints. The Packers scored just three points and lost by 35 points, both the worst marks in Rodgers’ starting career.

The No. 12 jersey has slight grass stains in the front and is signed in the back.

If you already own Brett Favre’s game-worn jersey from Jan. 12, 2002, this auction might be right for you!