Doris Hardman Kitchens, age 88, Demorest

Doris Hardman Kitchens, age 88, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mrs. Kitchens was born on September 10, 1933 in Monroe, Georgia to the late Theodore and Mary Marshall Hardman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ulas Kitchens; son, Jimmy Alexander; step-son, Marty Kitchens; step-grandson, Ricky Kitchens; brother, Clifford Hardman; sister, Lillian McKissick; Mrs. Kitchens was a member of Habersham Church of Christ. She had retired from Mount Vernon Mills with many years of service. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.