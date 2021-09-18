CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demorest, GA

Doris Hardman Kitchens, age 88, Demorest

By Jaymi Crawford
wrwh.com
 7 days ago

Doris Hardman Kitchens, age 88, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mrs. Kitchens was born on September 10, 1933 in Monroe, Georgia to the late Theodore and Mary Marshall Hardman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ulas Kitchens; son, Jimmy Alexander; step-son, Marty Kitchens; step-grandson, Ricky Kitchens; brother, Clifford Hardman; sister, Lillian McKissick; Mrs. Kitchens was a member of Habersham Church of Christ. She had retired from Mount Vernon Mills with many years of service. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Demorest, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
Demorest, GA
Obituaries
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy