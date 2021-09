A new era of Jets football is less than 48 hours away from kicking off. New York begins the 2021 season with a trip to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday. Gang Green nearly aced the preseason with a 2-0-1 mark in exhibition play, but the stakes will be a lot higher when the Jets take the field in Week 1. Not much is expected of New York this season given its youth, but it wouldn’t hurt to kick off the new year with a statement win against some familiar faces.

