UMN Crookston Women's Tennis adds three to the roster for 2022 season
The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis program announced the additions of Madeleine Schneider (Gartringen, Germany/Drury University), Sarah Velasquez (Chino, Calif.), and Samantha Gutierrez (Riverside, Calif.) to the team. Schneider comes to UMN Crookston after competing for Division II Drury during the 2020-21 season. Velasquez and Gutierrez both played softball as freshmen for UMN Crookston and will transition to the tennis court this season.www.crookstontimes.com
Comments / 0