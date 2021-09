According to the Duluth News Tribune, Minnesota has more than 140,000 miles of public roads, the fifth-largest number of miles in the United States, so knowing that fact, you shouldn't be surprised to see some things on the road that you won't see anywhere else. We've got unique bridges, tons of wildlife both living and non-living on the sides of the roads, and in one portion of the state, we've even got Pac-Man on the road.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO