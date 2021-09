Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Reds. The star third baseman carried the Cardinals to victory by putting the lone two runs of the game on the board thanks to his 31st homer of the season -- a two-run shot off Sonny Gray in the bottom of the first. Arenado has homered in back-to-back games and is hitting .250 with five homers, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and a .937 OPS across 11 games (41 plate appearances) this month.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO