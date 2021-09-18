CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The View from VT: Dantzler’s Marching Orders, Some Darrisaw Concern, and A Few Diggs Reflections

By purplePTSD
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back with another round up of the most clicked on articles from Vikings Territory. Enjoy the Saturday morning reading, Vikings fans. 1) Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler Has His Marching Orders: Depth players need to play on special teams. Dantzler is now a depth player. 2) Borman Breakdown: Christian Darrisaw...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jeff Dantzler’s Top 15

1. Alabama – The machine rolls on, as Alabama, with all sorts of attrition to the NFL, pummelled Miami 44-13 in the season opener in Atlanta. They have reloaded. Alabama hosts Mercer on Saturday. 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reflections#American Football#Vikings Territory
skornorth.com

Zulgad’s Roundup: P.J. Fleck to USC rumors; a role for Kellen Mond; Cameron Dantzler’s future

Could Gophers coach P.J. Fleck be headed elsewhere? That became a possibility on Monday after Southern Cal fired coach Clay Helton only two games into the season. The Trojans lost 42-28 on Saturday to visiting Stanford to drop to 1-1. Associate head coach Donte Williams takes over on an interim basis. Fleck and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell are the leading candidates to replace Helton next season at 13/2 odds, according to BetOnline. Several national media outlets also have mentioned Fleck as a potential candidate. Fleck, in his fifth season at Minnesota, makes $4.6 million per year and is the seventh highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten, according to USA Today. The next Southern Cal coach is expected to make at least $5 million so it would be difficult for Fleck to say no if he was offered the job, and it’s unlikely the University of Minnesota would match a salary that could be more than $5 million. Fickel already has denied having interest in the Southern Cal job, but USC athletic director Mike Bohn hired Fickel when he was the AD at Cincinnati.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler Has His Marching Orders

In February, onlookers of the Minnesota Vikings were riding on high on the future of the cornerback position based on 2020 rookie output. Jeff Gladney showed grit during his maiden voyage, displaying a knack for tackling and overall room to mature. Months later, the 1st-Round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft was released after Gladney was indicted for an assault charge in Texas. He might play in the NFL again down the road; he might go to prison if convicted.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Borman Breakdown: Christian Darrisaw Situation Is Cause for Concern

Reading the tea leaves from the local media in Minneapolis, it’s clear that there’s a growing concern about Minnesota Vikings’ left tackle Christian Darrisaw. The 2021 first-round pick underwent a “minor core-muscle procedure” on August 12th to fix issues that stemmed from a January operation. The original surgery was meant to repair a nagging injury to his core/groin area.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ReporterHerald.com

Mountain View football marches to homecoming win

Behind the steady leadership of quarterback Aaron Baumann, Mountain View slid past Greeley Central 23-9 at Ray Patterson Field on Friday night. The win granted new Mountain Lions head coach Steve Frye his first victory following an 0-2 start. It was the Lions defense that got the momentum leaning purple...
GREELEY, CO
gwinnettprepsports.com

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Brookwood's Alex Diggs

Highlights: Rushed 10 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and caught four passes for 102 yards and another score in a 59-34 victory over Baldwin. Coach P.J. Katz’s take: “Alex is the epitome of a student-athlete with a 4.0 GPA, the first to meetings, the first in line when you’re doing drills. He’s everything you could want as a coach for one of the leaders on your offense. Alex has worked hard to make himself a dynamic player not only at running back but this year in the slot as well playing a lot of receiver. He had 100 yards rushing and 102 yards receiving last week and is averaging 7.7 yards per carry this year. He will make a college program one day very happy due to his abilty to perform in the classroom and on the field. Nobody works harder and deserves more accolades than Alex Diggs.”
BROOKWOOD, AL
chatsports.com

The Barr, Darrisaw Injuries Are Increasingly Concerning

The Vikings released an injury report yesterday. Injuries continue to be an issue for Anthony Barr (didn’t participate) and Christian Darrisaw, who was limited. Harrison Hand (DNP) and Nick Vigil were also listed (LP). The question is whether Vikings fans should be concerned about the ongoing Barr and Darrisaw injuries....
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Waiting on Darrisaw Is The Right Decision

Vikings fans, by and large, aren’t feeling particularly hopeful. Indeed, many of us are succumbing to the “Here-We-Go-Again” mentality that continually lurks behind purple fandom. It’s not surprising, then, that many of us are getting a little impatient when it comes to first-round LT Christian Darrisaw. When is he going to actually see the field?
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Stefon Diggs Moss's Dolphins defender for insane contested grab

Former Maryland star receiver Stefon Diggs continues to be one of the best playmakers in the league for the Buffalo Bills. After a tough 23-19 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills wanted to come out with more efficiency on the offensive side of the ball against Miami in Week 2.
NFL
the buffalo bills

True View: Josh Allen TD Pass to Stefon Diggs

Go inside the helmet and around the field with Intel True View highlights as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finds Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs for an touchdown. True View is presented by Atwal Eye Care.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place CB Harrison Hand On Reserve/COVID-19 List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they have placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Going on the list does not necessarily mean a player has tested positive for the virus. The Vikings drafted Hand in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. In his rookie year, he started one game and recorded one interception. This year, he has played on only special teams.   More On WCCO.com: Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Sign Kicker Nick Folk To 53-Man Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Folk is officially on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. The team signed the kicker from their practice squad on Tuesday. Folk spent the first two weeks of the season on the New England practice squad after being cut in late August, but was elevated to the active roster for the team’s first two games. A player can only be elevated from the practice squad twice during a season, so Folk had to be signed to the 53-man to appear in any more games. The 36-year-old set a new Patriots franchise record in Sunday’s 25-6 win over the New York...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy