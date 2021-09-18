CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCould you be more specific when you say Smith has made strides. Just would like to know how or what he has done to make you feel this way. I have only heard about his international results and nothing jumped off of the page that made me think huge improvement. I have alluded to this before, but I think Smith is in a pretty tough weight class in conference and he will have to drastically improve to see wins at 197. He is going to have to be top 15 to see significant results in his record, imo.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Wildcats in Season Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys cross-country team won its season opener against Milton High in a rain-soaked meet at Farm Pond Park yesterday, September 9. Junior Sam Burgess won the 5,000-meter race in 16.47 minutes. Senior Shand Seiffert was second across the finish line for the Flyers in 17.19...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Golf Swings Into Action Monday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High golf team will opens its season on Monday, September 13 at Sassamon Trace Golf Course in Natick, against the Wildcats of Milton High, after the first scheduled match of the season was rained out last week. There are 10 golfers on the varsity team, led...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NBC Sports

The importance of fans not lost on Fletcher and Flyers

Oskar Lindblom has a good idea of what support from fans can do for one's energy. A quick look at the numbers will show you the Flyers dearly missed their fans in 2020-21. "That's a big part of the sport, the fans, they’re unbelievable, especially here, too, when we have a full house — they give you so much energy," Lindblom said in May after the Flyers' season came to an end with no playoff berth. "It's way more fun to play when we have a full house, too. I can't wait to get back and play for the fans again and give it back to them from this year when they missed part of it. It's going to be great to see them there again. Hopefully we can play better next year and give them something to cheer for."
NHL
flyernews.com

Flyers volleyball wins two of three in Flyer-Raider Invitational

Sophomore Livie Sandt sets the volleyball during the Flyers’ 3-2 loss against Wright State Sept. 10. Photo courtesy of Erik Schelkun. The Dayton volleyball team hosted the first match of the Flyer-Raider Invitational this past weekend at the Frericks Center against Wright State. Despite taking a 2-0 lead over the...
DAYTON, OH
Yardbarker

Flyers Path to Success in 2021-22 Looks Like This

The Philadelphia Flyers had a rough year last season in the realigned MassMutual East Division, finishing sixth out of eight. They had high hopes after their 2019-20 season where they finished sixth in the entire league. A successful season would entail not only returning to the postseason, but doing some damage once in and pushing on to at least the second round. It’s not a lot to ask to qualify for the playoffs, but getting to that point is a start and shows the team is moving in the right direction after last season.
NHL
WDTN

Flyers win Opener 17-10 over EIU

DAYTON, Ohio – Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the University of Dayton football team took the second-half kickoff and scored 17 points on its first three possessions to win the 2021 season opener 17-10 over Eastern Illinois. Quarterback Jack Cook passed for the first touchdown and ran for the second. Cook...
DAYTON, OH
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Tigers & Rockets Defeated Flyers

NEWTON – The Framingham girls cross-country team lost to both Newton North and Needham high schools on the road today, September 17. The Tigers of Newton North won 15-50. The Flyers are still seeking their first win of the season. Newton North senior Vivian Kane won the race in 19.20...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Acton-Boxboro Defeats Flyers

FRAMINGHAM – The Acton-Boxborough swim & dive team defeated the Framingham High girls team Friday afternoon, September 17 at the Keefe Tech pool. The Colonials won 101-80. Girls swim & dive hosts the Rockets of Needham High on Tuesday, September 21 at 4 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Sports
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Patriots 3-2

CONCORD – The Framingham High boys soccer teams remains undefeated with a huge non-league road win against Concord-Carlisle this afternoon, September 17. The Flyers goals were scored by junior Christian Martins, junior captain Jack Carney and junior Gilberto Morales. “The Flyers showed great resilience bouncing back from a late 2-1...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

5 Predictions for the Flyers’ 2021-22 Season

As the Flyers get ready to start training camp on September 23rd, they’ll be looking to erase any memories of last season and start fresh with a lot of new faces and expectations. After missing out on the playoffs in a shortened 2021 season, the Flyers really shook up their roster and look to have built a team that, on paper, looks like it can contend for the Stanley Cup.
NHL
chatsports.com

Five stars of the Flyers rookie games

At long last, we had a bit of hockey to watch this weekend! Ahead of training camp opening up this week, the Flyers had their rookie camp last week, which they closed out with a pair of scrimmages against the Rangers’ rookies. The Flyers’ prospects split that series, taking home a 6-3 win on Saturday, and then dropping Sunday’s matchup 3-2. And while that’s all good to know, we’re a little less fussed on the outcomes of the games than we are concerned, more generally, about just how the prospects looked. So, all of that said, let’s take a look at some of the standout performances, shall we?
NHL
NBC Sports

Allison exits Flyers' rookie game with apparent injury

VOORHEES, N.J. — Wade Allison was forced to exit the Flyers' rookie game Sunday after getting tangled up in an awkward play along the boards with Rangers prospect Braden Schneider. During the second period at Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone, Allison went down in pain with what looked like an...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers 2021-22 Lineup Projections: Goalies

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebound from a disappointing 2020-21 season when they open their 2021-22 regular season schedule against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 15. The team will begin training camp on Sept. 23, begin to turn the page on the new season and establish continuity with the new players that were added during the offseason. The Flyers struggled at the goaltending position last season — starter Carter Hart, and former backups Brian Elliott and Alex Lyon did not play well enough as the team hobbled to a sixth-place finish in the East Division.
NHL
FraminghamSOURCE

Raiders Shut Out Flyers

FRAMINGHAM – The Raiders of Wellesley High defeated the co-ed Framingham High field hockey team at Phil Read Field today, September 22. The Raiders shut out the Flyers 3-0. The Flyers will host Walpole High on Monday, September 27 at 3:45 p.m. ***. Photo from the game against Brookline earlier...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Grand Island Independent

Riverside faces Flyers in battle of unbeatens

Riverside’s opponents might be in the mood to shell out some money for nice graduation presents next May. Thanks to an experienced senior class, the Chargers raced out to a 4-0 start at the midway point of the regular season and are ranked No. 6 in Class D-2. “It’s gone...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Hoos win a close one 37-35

The offense will keep us in this one as the defense will do just enough to keep it close. We will sweat this one out! Look for a close game and keep a cold one in your hand. Go Hoos!
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Anyone else nervous/anxious for tonight's swing game?

2-2 vs. 3-1 with a Thursday night date w/ Miami looming. I do not recall the last time that I was this anxious about an early season game. If I'm a betting man, I use my brain & take WF here. However, my heart is begging the Hoos to just find a way to win this game.
MIAMI, FL
gwsports.com

Volleyball Falls to Flyers

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball fell in four sets to Dayton to open its conference slate, 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 18-25. Paz Dozie-Nnamah led the GW offense with a season-high 10 kills. Markella Lanara registered seven kills to hit for .400. Lauren LaBeck assisted on 28 attacks to a GW offense that put together a 36-kill outing.
SPORTS

