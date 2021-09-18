Many Hudson Valley Bars Serving Beer From Gross, Dirty Taps
You may think that getting beer on tap is the freshest way to enjoy a pint, but that couldn't be further from the truth at some local bars. With beer lovers now finally returning to their favorite drinking establishments in the Hudson Valley a new, silent danger has arisen. Yes, making sure to keep yourself protected from COVID is certainly a concern, but I'm talking about the growing problem of bacteria-filled tap lines.943litefm.com
