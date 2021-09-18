Many Hudson Valley Bars Serving Beer From Gross, Dirty Taps

If you ask for a beer with ice in the United States, most people will scoff, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it if that’s what you’re into. In other countries around the world, especially in Southeast Asia, beer is served over ice because there is not enough room in the cooler to keep the beer cold. Therefore, the only way to ensure you get to enjoy an ice-cold beer is to pour it over some cubes. Due to this practice, many people who are from, or who have spent time in, that region of the world have a taste for beer over ice. If you’re into it too, go for it.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO