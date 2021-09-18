Malik Cunningham's 'fight' key in Louisville win over UCF
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham wasn't about to allow getting dinged up to stop him from helping his team finish off a much-needed victory. Beginning a drive at UofL's 9-yard line in a 28-28 game early in the fourth quarter, Cunningham found an opening that resulted in a 27-yard run. After the tackle, he returned to his feet with a limp and indicated to the bench that his right side was hurting. Despite the injury, Cunningham wouldn't leave the field.247sports.com
