Louisville, KY

Malik Cunningham's 'fight' key in Louisville win over UCF

By Michael McCammon
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville quarterback Malik Cunningham wasn't about to allow getting dinged up to stop him from helping his team finish off a much-needed victory. Beginning a drive at UofL's 9-yard line in a 28-28 game early in the fourth quarter, Cunningham found an opening that resulted in a 27-yard run. After the tackle, he returned to his feet with a limp and indicated to the bench that his right side was hurting. Despite the injury, Cunningham wouldn't leave the field.

