At new UI dining hall, 1,000s of students eat in style

URBANA, Ill. -- If the University of Illinois is going to make one of the largest dining halls in the nation, it better have some school spirit. Maybe some Block I pasta?. Sure enough, one of the creative flairs that made it into the $73.5 million expansion of the dining hall at the Illinois Street Residence Halls: an advanced pasta-cutting machine imported straight from Italy, where semolina flour and water squeeze through an I-shaped template.