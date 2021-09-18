Four amazing smart home devices from Aqara
Smart home tech is everywhere these days from thermostats, security cameras, switches, plugs, and more. While there are countless brands out there pushing one or two products, Aqara is one of the few to offer a broad ecosystem of devices that are a little less visible but equally as important with over two dozen products that include specialized sensors to monitor doors, windows, temperature, humidity, air quality, security and a whole lot more, giving you more control of your homes and make our lives easier.phandroid.com
Comments / 0