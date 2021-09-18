Four amazing smart home devices from Aqara

Best smart home products under $100 Android Central 2021. If you think upgrading your home with smart home products sounds difficult and expensive, know as frustrating as smart homes may sound, the experience is totally worth it — and doable. You can buy several smart home products for under $100 that provide tons of smart functionality. From smart speakers to devices that allow you to control lights or music with just your voice using smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to smart plugs and the best smart outlets that transform coffeemakers or table lamps into smart ones you can control from your phone. Here are some of our top favorite affordable smart home products to help get you started.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO