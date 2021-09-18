Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1201 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Localized street flooding or ponding could occur faster due to left over debris from Hurricane Ida. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Marrero, Metairie, Harvey, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge and Waggaman. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.