For all their football success the last half-century, the BYU Cougars have amazingly never started consecutive seasons with a 3-0 record. The last time they did that was in the 1951 and 1952 seasons, when they beat Idaho State, Western State and Hawaii in 1951 before falling 7-6 to Utah and when they beat San Diego Naval Air Station, New Mexico and Montana in 1952 before losing 34-6 to the Utes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO