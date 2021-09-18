ESPN College GameDay crew makes their picks for Alabama vs. Florida

Nirmalendu Majumdar/ The Ames Tribune

The ESPN College GameDay crew are up in Penn State for the match up the Nittany Lions have against the Auburn Tigers. When they made their picks for today’s slate of games, they did not spend too long on the Alabama-Florida game.

The Crimson Tide head down to to Gainesville to take on the Gators in an SEC matchup that many have looked forward to since they last played in December for the 2020 conference title game.

The celebrity guest picker for College GameDay was former Penn State running back, and current running back for the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley.

Barkley joined the rest of the crew in choosing the Crimson Tide to win the contest.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama as they take on Florida on the road today.

