CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

ESPN College GameDay crew makes their picks for Alabama vs. Florida

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfaYd_0c0PbpYD00
Nirmalendu Majumdar/ The Ames Tribune

The ESPN College GameDay crew are up in Penn State for the match up the Nittany Lions have against the Auburn Tigers. When they made their picks for today’s slate of games, they did not spend too long on the Alabama-Florida game.

The Crimson Tide head down to to Gainesville to take on the Gators in an SEC matchup that many have looked forward to since they last played in December for the 2020 conference title game.

The celebrity guest picker for College GameDay was former Penn State running back, and current running back for the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley.

Barkley joined the rest of the crew in choosing the Crimson Tide to win the contest.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama as they take on Florida on the road today.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
AL.com

ESPN’s College GameDay heading to Auburn-Penn State

ESPN’s flagship pregame show is headed to Happy Valley. The network announced Saturday evening that College GameDay will broadcast live next weekend from State College, Penn., ahead of the top-25 nonconference showdown between No. 25 Auburn (2-0) and No. 11 Penn State. The Tigers and Nittany Lions will square off...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas-Texas predictions: College GameDay analysts make early picks

Arkansas is taking on Texas in Fayetteville on Saturday evening. Both teams are 1-0 on the young season, with Arkansas beating Rice 38-17 and Texas getting past Louisiana 38-18 in their respective season openers. It’s a battle between former SWC foes as the Razorbacks and Longhorns were in the conference...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thegazette.com

College GameDay and ABC’s Iowa-Iowa State crews expect insanity

AMES — ABC/ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe laid it out in simple terms Friday. “It’s going to be insane,” she said about Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game. “I just hope you all are prepared for the insanity.”. Rowe and her colleagues are prepared. First, ESPN’s College GameDay will air its...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Espn#Penn State#American Football#Espn College Gameday#The Nittany Lions#The Auburn Tigers#Sec#The New York Giants#Roll Tide Wire
CBS Sports

SEC college football picks, odds in Week 3: Alabama rolls Florida, Auburn upsets Penn State

Week 3 in the SEC brings a full slate of massive games that not only could impact the conference championship race but drastically shift the landscape for the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Alabama will play No. 11 Florida in Gainesville, Florida, in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, which will be a rematch of the terrific 2020 SEC Championship Game. No. 22 Auburn will square off with No. 10 Penn State in the traditional "white out" game in Happy Valley.
ALABAMA STATE
Ames Tribune

Here's who Lee Corso and ESPN's College GameDay panel picked to win between Iowa and Iowa State football

AMES, Ia. — The picks are in. Lee Corso shook things up by picking Iowa in an upset for Saturday's Cy-Hawk game. He donned a Herky head with the Cy-Hawk trophy on the desk. Desmond Howard picked Iowa State "because of their defense." Unsurprisingly, guest picker Ashton Kutcher went with the Hawkeyes. Kirk Herbstreit didn't make a pick because he's calling the game.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

College GameDay crew likes Kentucky over Missouri

The picks are in. Four out of five College GameDay experts agree: Kentucky will beat Missouri Saturday night at Kroger Field. The first Saturday slate of picks that featured the Wildcats during the 2021 season, most analysts believe the Big Blue will prevail over Mizzou. This week’s celebrity guest picker, Ashton Kutcher, was the only person that did not pick the Wildcats.
MISSOURI STATE
K92.3

These Were the Best Signs in Ames During ESPN College GameDay

ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Ames over the weekend for the Iowa-Iowa State “Cy-Hawk” showdown. Iowa State WAS ranked #9 going into the game and the Hawks WERE #10. Iowa came out victorious for the sixth consecutive time against their interstate rivals, winning 27-17. The new AP Poll now has...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJAC TV

ESPN College GameDay returning to 'Happy Valley' for annual Whiteout game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WJAC) — ESPN's College GameDay crew will be returning to "Happy Valley" next weekend for Penn State's annual Whiteout game. The now 10th ranked Nittany Lions are set for a primetime matchup against #22 Auburn. This will be the fifth consecutive season that GameDay has visited Penn...
PENN, PA
HoosiersNow

ESPN GameDay Crew Rips Hoosiers for Botched 'Indinia' Jersey

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – You knew it was coming. It had to. It was just too easy. When ESPN's "College Gameday'' show live from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, got to its weekly "You Had One Job'' segment, it was a no brainer that the Indiana Hoosiers would make an appearance after last week's blunder at Iowa when Adidas misspelled Indiana on freshman running back David Holloman's jersey.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

ESPN College GameDay 2021: Location, TV Schedule and Week 2 Predictions

Iowa State and Iowa may not be in the same conference, but the schools are in-state rivals that played every year from 1977-2019. That streak ended in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic limited teams to games against conference opponents. However, the Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line again this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Onward State

College GameDay Crew Arrives In Happy Valley

They’re back in our city borough, folks. Trucks from ESPN’s College GameDay began arriving at Penn State Tuesday evening to prepare for this weekend’s upcoming show. For the fifth year in a row, College GameDay will broadcast from Happy Valley ahead of No. 10 Penn State football’s White Out clash with No. 22 Auburn. This time, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the rest of the gang will bring the show to you live from Old Main Lawn rather than the HUB Lawn or Beaver Stadium itself.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CougsDaily

College GameDay Analysts Pick BYU-Utah

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew locked in their picks for BYU-Utah. Below are their official picks along with some additional BYU-specific comments made during the show. Before the picks were made, host Rece Davis said, "The Cougars are delighted to join the Big 12. It puts them on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
yourerie

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ heads to PSU, what fans need to know

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — ESPN “College GameDay” will head to Beaver Stadium for the Penn State football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 18. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with gates opening to fans at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as “College GameDay” will cause parking, traffic and transit adjustments before the game, according to Penn State Transportation Services.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

ESPN’s College GameDay Set for PSU’s Old Main on Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – ESPN’s College GameDay program will be live from Penn State’s Old Main lawn on Saturday, Sept. 18 ahead of the Nittany Lions’ primetime meeting with Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. This is the 22nd time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy