WARRENSBURG, MO – For the third consecutive year, the University of Central Missouri maintained its spot at #16 as a top public institution in the Midwest region on the 2022 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings, and was also listed #31 among best colleges and universities for Veterans, #60 as a best value institution, and #74 among best regional universities in the Midwest. The rankings were released this week.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO