Iowa State

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced Friday that it is updating its visitor policy due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community

 6 days ago
IOWA – Effective September 20, 2021, patients are allowed up to one visitor at a time. This includes the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza. Masks will continue to be required in all MercyOne facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Visiting COVID-19 positive patients or patients...

Davenport Journal

The city of Cedar Rapids has a new flag

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the city officials, the new flag was unveiled on Saturday, September 18. It was unveiled in the Cedar Rapids Public Library. The primary colors of the Cedar Rapids Flag are blue, green and white. The blue represents the Cedar River. The green shape depicts...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Davenport Journal

The Office of the Chief Information Officer for the state released the list of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program funding recipients on Tuesday

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, this program is expecting to award 39 different grants at a total of $97.5 million. Officials say that the money is intended to provide capital funds for projects that expand broadband availability or speeds. Office of the Chief Information Officer received 178 applications...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport Journal

The CRCSD is reinstating its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors at all of its daycares and schools

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the statement, Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Bush said masks will be required again starting Wednesday. They say this decision comes after an Iowa judge temporarily halted enforcement of the state’s mask mandate ban on Monday. Superintendent Bush said the mask mandate will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Davenport Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan

Davenport, IOWA – Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:. “It’s heroes like Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page that step up to serve this country and make all proud to be an American. He was a young man who loved his family and cherished his community. I join with Iowans and the...
IOWA STATE
Davenport Journal

ImpactLife announced on Friday it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1

Davenport, IA – ImpactLife employs more than 700 employees at locations in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin. According to the officials, all employees must fulfill the requirement by getting either the two dose Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say that this decision...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

