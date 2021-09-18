MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced Friday that it is updating its visitor policy due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community
IOWA – Effective September 20, 2021, patients are allowed up to one visitor at a time. This includes the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza. Masks will continue to be required in all MercyOne facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Visiting COVID-19 positive patients or patients...davenportjournal.com
