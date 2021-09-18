'Can I go to jail for not paying?': Answers to this and other questions about damn debts

In the upcoming weeks, we will hear a lot about how previous administrations have saved the taxpayers in Milton lots of money by being fiscally conservative. One can only hope that this approach doesn’t apply to their personal cars. While you might save a few dollars at first by not changing the oil at some point, the stupidity of this policy will catch up with you. The same theory applies to boring but expensive infrastructure. Ignore the roof; the next guy will be stuck spending the money to fix it. So, when you hear how the previous supervisor saved money, ask “for how long?”

MILTON, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO