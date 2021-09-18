Authorities search vast nature reserve for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito family claims he is hiding
NORTH PORT, Florida -- Authorities are scouring a vast nature reserve in Florida Saturday as part of their search for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé. Local and federal law enforcement are combing through a massive county park known as the Carlton Reserve, which spans more than 24,000 acres and is located just north of the home in which Laundrie and Petito shared with his parents.6abc.com
Comments / 0