Fantasy Football: Ja'Marr Chase Considered 'Start of the Week'
Ja'Marr Chase had drop issues during training camp and in the preseason, which caused his value to plummet in fantasy leagues. The 21-year-old bounced back in a big way, tallying five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings in his NFL debut. That success coupled with a matchup against a bad Bears' secondary has Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano excited about Chase's potential this week.www.yardbarker.com
