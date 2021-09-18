Fantasy Football: Ja'Marr Chase Considered 'Start of the Week'

After months of hypothesizing, the experiment finally begins! While many believe the fantasy season is won during the draft, it’s only just begun. Whether your season started with a win or loss, let’s make your team better! We’ll look at six categories (described in detail in Week 1’s article). To ensure total transparency, I’ll also note how I fared last week at the bottom of each section. It looks like 33 hits and 10 misses from Week 1, but you be the judge. If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.

