Zdeno Chara never planned to finish where he started. Two decades later, though, the 6-9, 250-pound defenseman is thrilled to be rejoining the Islanders. "Well, it’s kind of a full circle," Chara, 44, said Saturday on a Zoom teleconference to announce his one-year deal. "Who would know that this would work out the way it did after 20-some years, but I’m certainly very honored and humbled to be an Islander again."

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO