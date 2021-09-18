Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/18): Patients, ERs, ICUs

More than 730 people were hospitalized in Idaho with COVID-19 on Friday, as the latest surge shows no sign of slowing. That is a number equivalent to 0.04% of Idaho’s population.

The number of adults in Idaho ICUs with COVID-19 is nearing 200, and a larger share of the state’s intensive care beds are taken by people with the coronavirus.

The entire state is now in “crisis standards of care.” That gives hospitals, nurses and doctors an ethical framework for how to use scarce resources.

Almost every person hospitalized with COVID-19 is not fully vaccinated. Idaho’s largest hospital system, St. Luke’s, says that between 91% and 94% of its COVID-19 patients over the past two weeks were unvaccinated . In its ICUs, unvaccinated people made up 95% to 98% of COVID-19 patients.

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Friday, Sept. 17 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 737 (previous day: 722) which is 28.2% (previous day: 28.2%) of people hospitalized for all reasons Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 198 (previous day: 189) Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 10 (previous day: 11) Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 93 (previous day: 103)

Children: 1 (previous day: 4)

Age 18-19: 0 (previous day: 0)

20s: 3 (previous day: 4)

30s: 6 (previous day: 8)

40s: 8 (previous day: 11)

50s: 15 (previous day: 18)

60s: 28 (previous day: 24)

70s: 21 (previous day: 20)

80+: 11 (previous day: 14)

age unknown: 0 (previous day: 0) People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 13 (previous day: 8) Staffed adult ICU beds available in Idaho, according to state data: 9 (previous day: 7)



Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data, which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to get the numbers as close as possible to being accurate; for example, it reduces the risk of hospitalizations appearing to plummet if a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/18): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .