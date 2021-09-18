Fall is just around the corner

How about the cooler mornings we’ve been enjoying the past week or so? Each year I look forward to mid September when I know we have those sweltering summer days officially whipped. Oh, the heat is not over, those of us that have spent a lifetime in Texas know that. We’ll have a few more hot days but the nighttime cooling temperatures will become more common as the month progresses and within a few weeks, if we get outside just after a passing cool front, chances are very good we will hear the wavering cry of migrating white front geese, the first to wing they way down from the northern climes where they spend the summer raise their young.