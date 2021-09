UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday he has a broken left clavicle, and there is no timetable for his return. Gabriel was injured on the final play in a 42-35 loss to Louisville on Friday night, as the Knights tried multiple laterals to try and get down field. Gabriel picked up a loose ball and was hit hard to the turf. He was carted off the field and afterward, he had a sling on his arm.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO