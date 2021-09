Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas broke through the New Mexico secondary and pulled all of Kyle Field with him in the process. Looking for more big-play ability out of their offense, the seventh-ranked Aggies got it during the second quarter Saturday when Demas busted loose on a post route and hauled in a 70-yard touchdown catch for a 14-0 lead. The redshirt freshman ignited the Aggie sideline and the 12th Man in the stands with the quick strike, and he started a theme among A&M’s younger wideouts. Demas was one of three Aggies along with Moose Muhammad III and Devin Price to log their first career receptions during the 34-0 victory.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO