Seahawks make easy work of Darlington ahead of showdown with Fort Dorchester

By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into this week's game against Darlington, Myrtle Beach focused on sharpening some of their lesser-known offensive weapons. Veteran quarterback Ryan Burger and star wideout Adam Randall impressed in the team’s season-opening win over Oceanside Collegiate, but the Seahawks knew they would need to get more production out of their running game and other receivers to make the kind of playoff run they’re eyeing.

