Westside Gunn: Kanye’s ‘Donda,’ Double Album, and Decade-Long Series | Apple Music
Westside Gunn connects with Nadeska to discuss the final installment of his decade-long series. Westside Gunn explains that this project has been an incredible journey, and he is looking forward to the final album, a 31 track double album that took him less than a week to create. Westside Gunn also discussed his multifaceted career as producer, art curator and rapper, and his recent collaboration with Kanye West on his latest album, ‘Donda.’ Listen to Westside Gunn on Apple Music.thisis50.com
