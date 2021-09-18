CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Juliaplaysgroove: Go Away

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliaplaysgroove’s cover videos are always so fun to watch. She always adds something to each one, and in this clip, she shows her versatility once again. “Playing to Omar Apollo’s ‘Go Away’, perfect tune for summer’s end,” Julia shared. “Decided to play with a pick because it fits the song’s vibe so well!”

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Treble

Julia Hofer: Top 5 Pino Palladino Bass Lines

Julia Hofer is back with another “Top 5” video, and this time, she’s focusing on the incredible work of Pino Palladino. Choosing just 5 bass lines by Pino seems next to impossible, so Julia narrowed it down to some of her all-time favorites.
MUSIC
No Treble

Federico Malaman: Jaco Pastorius Octave Style Part 1

Federico Malaman is bringing it on his Youtube channel. Here’s a great lesson video he just shared. “In this practice along we will play octaves in 16th notes in the style of the great Jaco Pastorius, while working many times on the cross string, this way we will become Olympic champions of dance style bass lines!” Federico shared.
THEATER & DANCE
No Treble

DR!PTRiO: Krama

No Treble reader Lukas Pamminger sent us the latest video he’s on, and we’re really digging the music. “I am very happy to be part of this Trio called DRI!PTRIÓ,” Lukas shared. “It is a joy to play with Danny Rico and Camillo Jenny. I also got the chance to play a little bass solo myself and even better to support a great piano solo… I enjoy expressing my emotions through a bass improvisation but playing behind a great improviser is even better.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
No Treble

Bass of the Week: Peter Hook’s Eccleshall Guitars “Hot Too”

Peter Hook has recently put up a load of his gear and memorabilia from his New Order days up for auction. This week we’re checking out a custom bass built for him by Chris Eccleshall. The semi-acoustic four-stringer, which he dubbed “Hot Too,” is crafted with a 335-style body and served as the backup to his main Eccleshall.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Omar Throws Down on Explosive Reggaeton Anthem ‘Flow HP’ with Residente

The Puerto Rican rapper Don Omar is one of the most enduring figures in reggaeton, playing an integral role in shaping the genre over the decades. Now, he’s gearing up for the latest incarnation of his career as he works on new music, and he’s kicking things off with the blistering anthem “Flow HP.” With its stewing, high-voltage perreo beat, “Flow HP” takes things back to reggaeton’s old-school days and features searing verses from Residente. In a press release, Don Omar explains that he wants his upcoming music to expose who he is as a performer and as a Puerto Rican....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
No Treble

Perennial: An Interview with Anthony Muthurajah

Multi-instrumentalist and music educator Anthony Muthurajah has released a truly impressive new album of original fusion compositions. Anthony brings the fire on this second album in the form of phenomenal playing, great compositions, and excellent production. As with most bassists around the world, my introduction to Anthony Muthurajah was through his fantastic YouTube bass lessons.
MUSIC
Variety

J. Cole Raps Over Drake’s ‘Pipe Down’ on Surprise New Song, ‘Heaven’s EP’

J. Cole gave fans a surprise on Tuesday by releasing a new video and song titled “Heaven’s EP” that finds him rapping over the beat of Drake’s “Pipe Down,” from the Canadian rapper’s just-two-weeks-old “Certified Lover Boy” album. Cole raps on the track: “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/ Behind Drake and Dot [Kendrick Lamar], yeah them n—-s is superstars to me/ Maybe deep down I’m afraid of my luminosity/ So when you see me on red carpets, I’m movin’ awkwardly.” Watch the video, directed by Simon Chasalow and filmed in Las Vegas, below. Cole shared The Off-Season, his sixth studio album, back in May of...
MUSIC
No Treble

Fleetwood Mac: Over My Head (Live)

If it wasn’t for Fleetwood Mac, No Treble may have never existed. When I was a young kid, we spun a lot of Fleetwood Mac on vinyl. I remember being drawn to the bass, thanks to John McVie’s excellent lines. Shortly after, I picked up the double bass (and later, the bass guitar). It has been a lifetime of love for the low end.
MUSIC
No Treble

Amyl and the Sniffers Release “Comfort To Me”

The album’s unrelenting energy is anchored by bassist Fergus Romer, whose biting tone helps to propel the group’s riffs. Comfort To Me is available now on CD, vinyl and as a digital download (iTunes and Amazon MP3). Check out the video for “Hertz”:. Comfort To Me Track List:. Guided By...
ROCK MUSIC
KTLA

Singer Jamie Jones of All-4-One talks about his new song

Jamie Jones from All-4-One says his favorite song from the group is “I Swear.” He just released his version of Marvin Gaye’s “Sunny.” “Sunny” is available now on all music streaming services. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22. 2021.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy