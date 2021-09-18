CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Tequila Bottles Found on New Boeing Air Force One Jet

stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo empty liquor bottles were found this month on one of Boeing Co. ’s new Air Force One planes under development in San Antonio, people familiar with the matter said. The discovery of miniature bottles of tequila on one of the future U.S. presidential jets is under investigation by the company, these people said. It couldn’t be determined where on the plane the bottles were discovered.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Someone in San Antonio downed tequila on a future Air Force One aircraft

Boeing has launched an investigation into how two empty mini tequila bottles were left on a future Air Force One Jet, the Wall Street Journal reports. The journal cites people familiar with incident, and says the bottles were found sometime this month on an Air Force One jet being built in San Antonio. It's not clear where the bottles were found.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

B2 stealth bomber worth $2bn crash lands in Missouri

A US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber worth $2bn crash landed at the Whiteman Air Force Base runway in Missouri on Tuesday.The bomber resorted to emergency landing at around 12.30 am on Tuesday after experiencing an “in-flight malfunction” during a routine training mission, Jennifer Greene, an air force spokesperson, told KMBC 9 News.The aircraft sustained some damage though there are no details available yet on the extent. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far and the crash landing did not result in a fire, local media reports said. An investigation has been ordered into the crash landing.The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary flight restriction zone for six miles in all directions and about 8,000 feet from the ground after the accident. It is set to expire on 17 September.Counted among the deadliest aircraft in the United States’s military arsenal, the B2 bomber can deliver conventional and nuclear munitions. It accommodates two pilots — one in the left seat and a commander in the right seat.The entire fleet America’s B-2 bombers - there are 21 such aircraft ever manufactured for the US - has been stationed at the Whiteman Air Force Base since 17 December 1993.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
localdvm.com

“I Was Flying Air-Force One on 9/11”

If you were alive, you remember where you were on September 11th, 2001. Scott Goodwin was one of the pilots on Air Force One on that tragic day 20 years ago. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander spoke to the Retired Lt Col and heard firsthand, what it was like being thousands of feet in the sky with the Commander-in-chief, while our country was being attacked.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military.com

The Air Force Is Testing A New Ship-Killing Guided Bomb

As the military shifts its attention to competing against the world's major navies, the Air Force is working on a new weapon: a ship-killing GPS-guided bomb. On Aug. 26, the Air Force Research Laboratory tested the ability to use modified 2,000-pound GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, on both stationary and moving targets on the water.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#San Antonio#New Boeing Air Force One#Boeing Co
NWI.com

New wargaming facility being built for Air Force laboratory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Construction has started at Kirtland Air Force Base for a new digital laboratory for advanced wargaming and other simulation and analysis work involving laser weapons and space vehicles. The Air Force Research Laboratory' s $6 million Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory is intended to spur...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thedrive

Boeing Unveils New Two-Stage Long-Range Air-To-Air Missile Concept

The new missile offering from Boeing uses two stages instead of one to increase range and lethality. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Boeing has shown off a new long-range air-to-air missile design at the Air Force Association's annual Air, Space, and Cyber Conference, which opened today. The weapon, referred to as the Long-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or LRAAM, has a two-stage configuration with a "kill vehicle" attached to a booster section that falls away after it is burned out, something that has been seen in previous U.S. military air-to-air missile concepts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Boeing Raises Jet Demand Forecast on Pandemic Recovery

(Reuters) - Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
US News and World Report

Taiwan Jets Scramble Again as China Air Force Enters Air Defence Zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn off 19 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese aircraft included 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, the ministry added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
audacy.com

Report: Iran appoints new air force commander

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's top leader has appointed a pilot of Russian fighter jets to command the nation's air force, state television reported Sunday. It said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's choice is Air Force Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi. Vahedi, 56, trained on a simulator for a Sukhoi-24, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KFDA

Bell Boeing improving Air Force CV-22 under $80 million contract

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Boeing will be revamping the bodies of Osprey under an $80 million contract. The first Air Force CV-22 Osprey for nacelle improvement modifications arrived at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center on September 21. The aircraft is part of an ongoing process by Bell Textron Inc., and...
AMARILLO, TX
CBS New York

Fighter Jet Intercepts Small Plane Flying Over NYC After Biden’s UN Speech

NEW YORK (CBS New York) — An F-16 fighter jet seen soaring through the Manhattan skies on Tuesday afternoon was sent to intercept a single-engine Cessna plane that entered a restricted flying area, according to NORAD. The incident happened around 2 p.m., several hours after President Biden spoke at the United Nations. The incident is now under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CBS2. There are fighter jets flying around super low around Manhattan pic.twitter.com/SdZeAUkOB5 — Dan Kim (@koreanjohndoe) September 21, 2021 NORAD reports that the plane was escorted out of the area without incident. Many New Yorkers were concerned after spotting the fighter jet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Boeing to build its first foreign assembly plant

New York (CNN Business) — Boeing, the largest US exporter, announced plans Wednesday for its first foreign production plant to perform final assembly work. The plant, to be built in Toowoomba, Australia, will assemble military drones, not commercial jets, which is Boeing's primary business. But it is an interesting step away from the United States for the company.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Boeing to build military aircraft drones in Australian city

Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing has announced plans to build a new type of drone military aircraft in Australia. Boeing said Wednesday it has selected Toowoomba city in Queensland state as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes. The first test flights were completed earlier this year.The announcement comes less than a week after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance that will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The deal was condemned by China and has heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.Scott Carpendale, managing director of Boeing Defence Australia, said development of the new...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy