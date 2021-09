LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Want to get into a concert or a baseball game in California? People in Los Angeles County will now have to show one of several types of vaccination proof, along with photo identification. Now that proof of vaccination is required at indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees across the state, Los Angeles County is specifying which types of COVID-19 vaccination records are acceptable. Those indoor “mega events” could include anything from conventions and conferences, to concerts, nightclubs, sporting events, and festivals. (credit: LA County Public Health) Along with photo identification, LA County says venues may accept the following...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO