CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

CROCK POT ROAST BEEF

thesouthernladycooks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrock pot roast beef is one of our favorite recipes. There is nothing like a good roast with gravy, potatoes and carrots. My children ask for this crockpot roast beef even on holidays. I make this roast beef in a 3 quart crockpot. You can use a bigger one if you like, just increase the amount of beef and veggies to suit your needs. All you need is to maybe add a green vegetable and some cornbread for a meal. This crockpot roast beef will keep in the fridge for several days and is even better leftover. This makes a wonderful pot roast to serve to guests and the gravy is delicious. I have made this recipe for years and it is one you will reach for time and again and the best comfort food ever! I brown my roast in a skillet on top of the stove before adding to crockpot but this is not necessary. You can just add it without the browning.

thesouthernladycooks.com

Comments / 2

Yagottabkidding
5d ago

My mom used to make beautiful beef AND pork roasts long before Crock Pots were around. Thanks for the old time recipe. My mom would've also included nice cut up celery to go along with their potato, carrot, and onion brethren. Happy eats to you and yours!

Reply
3
Related
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Recipe#Roast Beef#Crock Pot#Beef Stew#Pot Roast#Food Drink#Front Porch Life#American
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake Recipe

This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Tasty Spin On Chocolate Chip Cookies Has Fans Drooling

You can find cookies flavored with just about anything these days from peanut butter to pumpkin spice, and while they're all certainly worth a taste, none can really compare to the classic chocolate chip cookie. Created in the 1930s by Ruth Wakefield (via The Sugar Association), the combination of chewy cookie with succulent chunks of semi-sweet chocolate provides a delightful mixture of flavors and textures that is so satisfying and delicious, it's even been given its own holiday: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which National Day Calendar says is celebrated every year on August 4.
CELEBRITIES
knuj.net

Meaty Pasta Casseroles

This recipe is so easy, and will feed a crowd. You can make this recipe the way you like by adding extra garlic, or more cheese. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 1 jar (23-1/2 ounces) Italian sausage and garlic spaghetti sauce. 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky mild...
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Quick Oreo Balls Recipe

If Oreos are on your list of favorite cookies then this dessert is totally for you! These little Oreo balls are very easy to make and simply delicious! Ideal for birthday parties, weekend picnic, sweet treat after lunch, these quick chocolate balls are so beautiful and rich! Here is the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Baked spaghetti

Baked spaghetti prepared to be baked.Virginia Watkins. The one thing, well, one of the things that I love about this recipe is that I can do all the preparation for it in advance and then pop it in the oven to bake later on. For example, you can do all the prep work the night before and have the spaghetti bake all ready to place in the oven the following day. Believe me, it's so much better than frozen tv dinners.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

No-Bake Pineapple Pie

This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy