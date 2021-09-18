Crock pot roast beef is one of our favorite recipes. There is nothing like a good roast with gravy, potatoes and carrots. My children ask for this crockpot roast beef even on holidays. I make this roast beef in a 3 quart crockpot. You can use a bigger one if you like, just increase the amount of beef and veggies to suit your needs. All you need is to maybe add a green vegetable and some cornbread for a meal. This crockpot roast beef will keep in the fridge for several days and is even better leftover. This makes a wonderful pot roast to serve to guests and the gravy is delicious. I have made this recipe for years and it is one you will reach for time and again and the best comfort food ever! I brown my roast in a skillet on top of the stove before adding to crockpot but this is not necessary. You can just add it without the browning.