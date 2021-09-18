Gering softball finished undefeated on last day of invite

Day two of the Twin City Invite on Saturday, Sept. 11, saw three games played between Alliance, Gering and Chadron at the Gering Dome Rock Diamonds Complex. The first game pit Gering and Alliance against each other in a matchup between Bulldogs. This was the first game for Gering after its 11-1 loss to Scottsbluff on Friday, Sept. 10, so the players were looking to follow that loss in the right direction. They would do just that with a 12-1 win over Alliance.