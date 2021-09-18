Add new comment

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ideal Tesla Combination: Electric Car, Solar & Powerwall. As an ideal combination that would allow anybody – with enough resources – to go 100% electric in a sustainable way, having any of the Tesla lineup models and a Powerwall + Solar Roof (or solar tiles-shingles) from Tesla would make the ideal combination in terms of green energy, and in the long run, in terms of economic-financial sense.

www.torquenews.com

Kansas Reflector

Evergy scales back plans to add solar power by 2024, will keep Lawrence plant partially open

Evergy will keep open part of its Lawrence coal plant to run occasionally on natural gas despite earlier plans to shutter it completely and fall short of earlier pledges to add massive amounts of solar power to the electric grid, the utility revealed in regulatory filings this week.  Earlier this year, Evergy filed its “integrated […] The post Evergy scales back plans to add solar power by 2024, will keep Lawrence plant partially open appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 Ground Clearance Too Low For India's Roads

The Model 3 has a ground clearance that is currently too low for India. This is expected to delay the launch of the car in the country. Tesla is in a bit of a dilemma here because the ground clearance of the Model 3 is 25mm below what is allowed in India. The Model 3 currently has a ground clearance of 115mm, so the front clearance would need to be raised up to 140mm or more. This issue is expected to delay the projected launch date.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 76 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures held onto the bulk of their gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 76 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 17. That was larger than the average increase of 70 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.082 trillion cubic feet, down 589 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 229 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was up 7.1 cents, or 1.5%, at $4.876 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.902 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
torquenews.com

Easy Solution to a Common Toyota Hybrid Engine Problem That is Also a Scam

If you are a Toyota Hybrid car owner or looking to buy a used Toyota Hybrid, the chances are good that you will eventually have to deal with a common engine problem that costs approximately $5,000 to repair. However, here is an easy alternative solution that costs about $35 recommended by some mechanics. Plus, discover whether Toyota Hybrid repair and maintenance is beyond the shadetree mechanic’s paygrade.
